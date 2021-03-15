Cobra Golf launches next-gen T-Rail irons for easy-to-hit distance

Cobra Golf is probably best known for their irons in the game-improvement category, but their T-Rail irons have been a hit since their introduction. The T-Rail irons feature a hybrid-iron shape and use the company's beloved Baffler Rail technologies to offer the super-game-improvement player exactly what they need: forgiveness and distance.

The next-gen T-Rail irons remain fully hollow-bodied, with a wide sole and an iron-style face and topline. However, behind the face is a hybrid-like back which moves the center of gravity low and back while increasing moment of inertia to help get the ball in the air and flying farther more easily.

In this generation of the T-Rail irons, Cobra has brought in their Baffler hollow split rails. These rails have been employed on the company's fairway woods and hybrids in their game-improvement lines, and the company says they create up to 70 percent more flex on the sole with their position up near the face. The rails themselves still help golfers with turf interaction in any lie.

The high-strength steel face has the company's long-running E9 variable-thickness technology to help improve ball speeds on off-center hits.

The seven-piece set features hybrid-irons from 5-iron through pitching wedge, with a 4-hybrid to complete the set.

The Cobra Golf T-Rail irons will be available March 26 in men's and women's sets for right-handed and left-handed golfers. The men's seven-piece set will be $1,000 and come in a dual PVD black and chrome finish with Cobra Ultralite graphite shafts in stiff and regular (50 grams) options, as well a 45-gram Lite flex option. Golfers can select a 5-hybrid, 6-hybrid, gap wedge or sand wedge in custom orders to round out their set or create better gapping between clubs. Cobra Ultralite (97 grams) steel shafts are also available through custom orders.

The women’s T-Rail set is also $1,000, available in a chrome, black and pink colorway with a 5-hybrid and 6-iron through sand wedge with the Cobra Ultralite 45-gram Ladies flex graphite shafts. A 4-hybrid, 6-hybrid and gap wedge are available through custom orders.