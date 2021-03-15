Camilo Villegas and wife Maria Ochoa create staff space at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in daughter’s memory

Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas and his wife, Maria Ochoa, last week unveiled Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff, a quiet, dim and cozy room at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Florida where staff in the hematology and oncology units can go to take a moment for themselves.

Villegas and Ochoa donated the space through their foundation, Mia's Miracles, named in honor of their late daughter Mia, who passed away in 2020 at 2 years old after a battle with pediatric cancer. The foundation seeks to create a large impact with the gift of small blessings that bloom into much more.

“Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff is an exciting program for Mia’s Miracles Foundation,” said Ochoa, who is president and founder of Mia’s Miracles Foundation. "This project has been an extremely healing and rewarding process for Camilo and I. We saw firsthand how difficult the job can be for these medical heroes. It takes so much, both physically and emotionally, to provide continuous care and support to families during challenging medical crises

“We wanted to create a space for staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where they can recharge and continue to provide the best care, by replicating the positive and relaxing energy that moved throughout Mia’s room.”

Mia’s Miracles began their work with the hospital last year when they helped reunite a patient from Honduras with his mother just in time for Christmas. In 2021, the couple plans to provide emergency funds to several families connected to the hospital through the Mia’s Blessings program, so families do not have to choose between their child’s medical care and other expenses. Expenses the foundation will cover include transportation, food and hygiene products, lodging, and as needed, funeral and memorial services.

“At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, we pride ourselves on providing family-centered care to all who walk through our doors, including our very own physicians, nurses, and all other system employees,” said Matthew Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

“We appreciate and admire Camilo, Maria and Mia’s Miracles for this generous gesture and for thinking of our healthcare heroes who have been at the forefront of this global pandemic.”

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is one of the beneficiaries of The Honda Classic, which will be played this week at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.