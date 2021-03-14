Justin Thomas’ caddie has amazing reaction when he sees how much his man won at The Players

Justin Thomas won the 2021 The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, securing a one-shot win over Lee Westwood.

Thomas locked in his winning total of 14-under 274 before the tournament was completed, however, and that meant Thomas and his caddie, Jimmy Johnson, made a quick trip to the scoring office at the Stadium Course to make the numbers official, fill out Thomas' scorecard, sign it and turn it into PGA Tour officials.

Thomas and Johnson stuck around in the scoring office to make sure neither of the players in the final pairing, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, holed out their second shots on the final hole to force a playoff. Once both of the players had missed, giving Thomas the victory, the pair were getting ready to leave the scoring room. That's when Johnson stayed back to look at the 2021 The Players Championship purse.

Johnson learned his man had just made $2.7 million from the $15 million prize pool, and his reaction was priceless.

Did Jimmy just check the sheet for the Players payout?!! Amazing catch by the crew. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZQ3ZUZbIj4 — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) March 14, 2021

On the PGA Tour and throughout professional golf, a caddie typically is paid 10 percent when the player they caddy for wins that week. For Jimmy Johnson, that means a $270,000 payday for his work this week.

Not bad for Johnson, who has also made big bucks when Thomas won the FedEx Cup in 2017, hauling in $10 million.