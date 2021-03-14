2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who won by a shot at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Needing a birdie on the final hole to avoid a four-person playoff, the Frenchman made a birdie-3 on the 18th hole for the second time in as many days to claim the title on 8-under 276.

Rozner's closing 67 held off Guido Migliozzie, Darren Fichardt and Gaganjeet Bhullar, all who finished tied for second.

Richard McEvoy and Jamie Donaldson finished in a tie for fifrth plae.

Rozner won the €190,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak compared to The Players Championship, which had all of the world top 50 committed to play before withdrawals.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-over 143 or better.

Rozner earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with back-to-back tournaments at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, with the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic.

2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details