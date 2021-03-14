2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/14/2021
The 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Antoine Rozner, who won by a shot at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Needing a birdie on the final hole to avoid a four-person playoff, the Frenchman made a birdie-3 on the 18th hole for the second time in as many days to claim the title on 8-under 276.

Rozner's closing 67 held off Guido Migliozzie, Darren Fichardt and Gaganjeet Bhullar, all who finished tied for second.

Richard McEvoy and Jamie Donaldson finished in a tie for fifrth plae.

Rozner won the €190,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Rozner earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak compared to The Players Championship, which had all of the world top 50 committed to play before withdrawals.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-over 143 or better.

Rozner earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with back-to-back tournaments at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, with the Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic.

2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Antoine Rozner -8 69 72 68 67 276 €190,836.27
T2 Gaganjeet Bhullar -7 67 73 68 69 277 €84,009.20
T2 Darren Fichardt -7 68 68 70 71 277 €84,009.20
T2 Guido Migliozzi -7 71 67 74 65 277 €84,009.20
T5 Jamie Donaldson -5 68 68 73 70 279 €44,218.90
T5 Richard Mcevoy -5 65 73 73 68 279 €44,218.90
T7 Chris Paisley -4 67 70 73 70 280 €31,712.32
T7 Brandon Stone -4 69 68 73 70 280 €31,712.32
T9 Thomas Detry -3 66 72 72 71 281 €22,779.05
T9 Joachim B. Hansen -3 66 71 72 72 281 €22,779.05
T9 Kurt Kitayama -3 67 69 75 70 281 €22,779.05
T9 Niklas Lemke -3 70 72 72 67 281 €22,779.05
13 Thomas Pieters -2 68 69 76 69 282 €18,982.40
T14 Shaun Norris -1 69 70 73 71 283 €16,749.09
T14 Lars Van Meijel -1 69 72 73 69 283 €16,749.09
T14 Johannes Veerman -1 71 69 72 71 283 €16,749.09
T14 Jeff Winther -1 67 67 77 72 283 €16,749.09
T14 Fabrizio Zanotti -1 67 70 74 72 283 €16,749.09
T19 Maverick Antcliff E 69 72 72 71 284 €13,324.66
T19 Nino Bertasio E 65 72 74 73 284 €13,324.66
T19 Alexander Björk E 68 73 78 65 284 €13,324.66
T19 Yikeun Chang E 70 71 71 72 284 €13,324.66
T19 Hennie Du Plessis E 65 74 77 68 284 €13,324.66
T19 Grant Forrest E 71 68 75 70 284 €13,324.66
T19 Garrick Higgo E 66 71 77 70 284 €13,324.66
T19 Jordan Smith E 69 74 71 70 284 €13,324.66
T19 Andy Sullivan E 69 74 73 68 284 €13,324.66
T28 Jorge Campillo 1 67 74 70 74 285 €10,607.46
T28 David Drysdale 1 70 72 73 70 285 €10,607.46
T28 Lorenzo Gagli 1 68 70 73 74 285 €10,607.46
T28 Kalle Samooja 1 65 71 78 71 285 €10,607.46
T28 Shubhankar Sharma 1 71 68 75 71 285 €10,607.46
T28 Callum Shinkwin 1 70 68 73 74 285 €10,607.46
T28 Dale Whitnell 1 68 72 73 72 285 €10,607.46
T35 Sean Crocker 2 68 73 73 72 286 €8,501.76
T35 Raphaël Jacquelin 2 70 69 73 74 286 €8,501.76
T35 David Law 2 64 75 75 72 286 €8,501.76
T35 Matthieu Pavon 2 68 69 75 74 286 €8,501.76
T35 Ricardo Santos 2 71 71 74 70 286 €8,501.76
T35 Jack Senior 2 68 68 71 79 286 €8,501.76
T35 Justin Walters 2 73 70 72 71 286 €8,501.76
T42 John Catlin 3 70 70 75 72 287 €7,145.82
T42 Ashley Chesters 3 72 70 76 69 287 €7,145.82
T42 Louis De Jager 3 68 72 75 72 287 €7,145.82
T42 Scott Jamieson 3 67 71 76 73 287 €7,145.82
T42 Joakim Lagergren 3 66 72 76 73 287 €7,145.82
T47 Marcus Armitage 4 69 72 72 75 288 €6,252.49
T47 Wil Besseling 4 72 69 76 71 288 €6,252.49
T47 Rhys Enoch 4 69 74 73 72 288 €6,252.49
T50 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 5 69 70 78 72 289 €5,107.91
T50 Pedro Figueiredo 5 67 74 76 72 289 €5,107.91
T50 Jazz Janewattananond 5 69 70 76 74 289 €5,107.91
T50 Maximilian Kieffer 5 67 75 74 73 289 €5,107.91
T50 Romain Langasque 5 70 70 75 74 289 €5,107.91
T50 Alexander Levy 5 71 72 71 75 289 €5,107.91
T50 Robert Rock 5 72 71 78 68 289 €5,107.91
T50 Julian Suri 5 70 68 84 67 289 €5,107.91
T58 Alejandro Cañizares 6 73 69 79 69 290 €4,298.33
T58 Benjamin Hebert 6 71 72 75 72 290 €4,298.33
T58 Richie Ramsay 6 69 74 77 70 290 €4,298.33
T58 Toby Tree 6 67 75 78 70 290 €4,298.33
T62 Dave Coupland 7 69 74 73 75 291 €3,963.34
T62 Connor Syme 7 69 72 75 75 291 €3,963.34
T64 Wilco Nienaber 8 69 71 77 75 292 €3,628.34
T64 Eddie Pepperell 8 69 71 75 77 292 €3,628.34
T64 Cormac Sharvin 8 70 73 77 72 292 €3,628.34
T64 Chris Wood 8 73 68 75 76 292 €3,628.34
T68 Steven Brown 9 69 74 73 77 293 €3,237.51
T68 Nacho Elvira 9 69 73 77 74 293 €3,237.51
T68 Marcus Kinhult 9 70 73 80 70 293 €3,237.51
71 Matthias Schwab 10 71 71 75 77 294 €2,679.17
72 Francesco Laporta 12 68 73 78 77 296 €2,679.17

