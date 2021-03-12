PSA: Folds of Honor academic scholarship applications due March 31
03/12/2021 at 5:25 pm
Our friends at the Folds of Honor Foundation have changed thousands of lives since 2007 by awarding more than 29,000 academic scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members.

In total, Folds of Honor has awarded more than $145 million. Now they're accepting 2021 applications, with a March 31 deadline at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Scholarships are available to support children in grades K-12 with private school tuition or tutoring, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school) for spouses and dependents of fallen or disabled service members.

Folds of Honor was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a PGA of America member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Eglin AFB Florida as a member of the 301st Fighter Squadron. Rooney served three combat tours in Iraq and created Folds of Honor to help the dependents and spouses of American service members who were injured or killed in the service of the country.

