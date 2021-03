During The Players Championship, the island-green par-3 17th hole gets the most attention and deservedly so. How many of the world's best players will hit their tee shots in the water? Ryan Ballengee looks at the history of the 17th hole and how many balls we should expect to find a watery ruin on the Pete Dye gem.

