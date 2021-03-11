2021 AT&T Byron Nelson to welcome up to 10,000 fans per day at TPC Craig Ranch

While life may not be back to normal, there are signs that life is inching back toward the way it was pre-COVID-19. This includes PGA Tour events, which are increasingly allowing fans inside the gates to watch the best players in the world.

The AT&T Byron Nelson is the latest event to announce they'll welcome back fans, with the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announcing they'll allow approximately 10,000 fans per day at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, when the event is played May 13-16.

Previous commitments will be honored first, and then there will be a limited number of tickets made available for public sale. A portion of complimentary tickets will also be allocated for military, first responders and healthcare heroes.

“We’re excited to safely welcome fans back to the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson,” said Jeff Walter, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Chair. “We are energized by the excitement shown by the local community and particularly the City of McKinney.”

Fans will be required to wear masks unless they actively eating or drinking, and all attendees will be health screened when entering the tournament. There will be sanitizing stations placed throughout the venue.

Since the resumption of the PGA Tour in June 2020, few events have sold tickets to fans. While players have been able to welcome family and some of their entourage to events, few tournaments have welcomed the general public. The Vivint Houston Open was the first to allow spectators in November, allowing approximately 2,000 fans each day. Since then, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players have welcomed back sizable crowds.

The PGA of America has announced they will allow a limited number of fans at the PGA Championship the following week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.