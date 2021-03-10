WATCH: Jordan Spieth listens to child fan recite report about Spieth at The Players; gives it an A-plus

Jordan Spieth was stopped on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass by a young fan who wanted to tell him something. Spieth, who was preparing for the 2021 Players Championship, heard out the kid, who wanted to share the book-report speech he was going to give about the three-time major winner.

"Hey Jordan, I'm doing a report on you at school," the kid started. "Will you hear my speech?"

Spieth replied, "Sure, buddy."

The kid delivers the speech wonderfully, including all kinds of fun facts about Spieth, including his birthday, birth town, his major records and being the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour in 82 years (at the John Deere Classic). As the kid is delivering the speech, Spieth listens intently -- as does Justin Thomas, who was playing a practice round with Spieth.

It was a wonderful speech, and it's an interaction you have to wish happened not during a pandemic when Spieth could have maybe been able to shake his hand or something like that. Still, Spieth did the kid a solid. On his Instagram story on Tuesday night, Spieth said he spoke with the boy's teacher and gave the speech an A++.