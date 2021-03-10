2021 The Players Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 The Players Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Pete Dye's masterpiece at TPC Sawgrass. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 The Players Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all four rounds of the tournament from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a five-year PGA Tour exemption and three-year exemptions into all four major championships.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing six hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

NBC Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

PGA Tour Every Shot Live

For the first time, the PGA Tour will offer live streaming of every shot of the tournament. Available to PGA Tour Live subscribers only through NBC Sports Gold, the PGA Tour's Every Shot Live streaming service will air through NBC Sports Gold. First-round coverage on Thursday will be free for all.

There will be a stationary camera on each of the 18 tee boxes, at least one wireless camera in the fairway, as well a camera at the green.

2021 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 7:40 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 7:40 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

NBC broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 14