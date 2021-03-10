2021 The Players Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 The Players Championship marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2021-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two rounds on the tournament. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage.

The field includes Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy part of a 156-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 12-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, NBC is on from 1-6 p.m. Eastern.

NBC Sports has coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 The Players Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 The Players Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 The Players Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern