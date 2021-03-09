2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by the likes of Wilco Nienaber, Shaun Norris, Brandon Stone and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the resumption of the European Tour schedule in the fourth part of the Desert Swing.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field