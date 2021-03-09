2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this eventm, played at host Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field is headlined by the likes of Wilco Nienaber, Shaun Norris, Brandon Stone and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2021 European Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the resumption of the European Tour schedule in the fourth part of the Desert Swing.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field
- Saleh Al Kaabi
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Ali Al-Shahrani
- Othman Almulla
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Yikeun Chang
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jaham Jassim
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Ayoub Lguirati
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Matthias Schwab
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Toby Tree
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Johannes Veerman
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti