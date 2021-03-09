2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Thomas Detry is next best at 20-to-1, with five players -- Antoine Rozner, Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and George Coetzee -- all on 25-to-1.

2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner