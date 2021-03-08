WATCH: Final-round highlights from the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala
WATCH: Final-round highlights from the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala

03/08/2021 at 8:36 am
Highlights from Sunday's second round of the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik at Golden Ocala, including champion Austin Ernst and runner-up Jennifer Kupcho.

