2021 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course, Fla.

The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament in the Florida Swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved from its old May slot back to March.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Jerry Kelly

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 The Players Championship field

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Jon Rahm

3. Justin Thomas

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Tyrrell Hatton

7. Patrick Cantlay

8. Rory McIlroy

9. Patrick Reed

10. Webb Simpson

11. Bryson DeChambeau

12. Brooks Koepka

13. Viktor Hovland

14. Tony Finau

15. Daniel Berger

16. Matthew Fitzpatrick

17. Sungjae Im

18. Paul Casey

19. Harris English

21. Tommy Fleetwood

22. Louis Oosthuizen

23. Hideki Matsuyama

24. Adam Scott

25. Kevin Na

26. Ryan Palmer

26. Cameron Smith

28. Abraham Ancer

29. Joaquin Niemann

30. Scottie Scheffler

31. Jason Kokrak

32. Billy Horschel

33. Victor Perez

34. Kevin Kisner

35. Marc Leishman

36. Justin Rose

37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

38. Max Homa

39. Lee Westwood

40. Shane Lowry

41. Sergio Garcia

42. Bernd Wiesberger

43. Robert MacIntyre

44. Carlos Ortiz

45. Gary Woodland

46. Jason Day

47. Will Zalatoris

48. Brendon Todd

49. Matt Kuchar

50. Lanto Griffin

2021 The Players Championship alternates