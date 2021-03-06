2021 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course, Fla.
The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament in the Florida Swing.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved from its old May slot back to March.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 The Players Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Jerry Kelly
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
2021 The Players Championship alternates
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kramer Hickok
- John Huh
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Steve Stricker
- Michael Gligic
- Chase Seiffert
- David Hearn
- Camilo Villegas
- Roger Sloan