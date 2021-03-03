TaylorMade Golf expands the Spider putter family with four new models

When you think TaylorMade Golf putters, you almost certainly think of the Spider family. It's brand association. In the last decade, a variety of top-name pros have won big events with a Spider in hand, and it's become a point of differentiation for the brand.

Over that decade, the Spider has seen spin-offs, evolutions and other changes all geared to make the lineup an option for more golfers, including with a slick customization program. Now the Spider lineup is expanding with four, new high-MOI mallet models -- Spider EX, Spider X Hydro Blast, Spider S and Spider SR.

Spider EX

The Spider EX boasts an aluminum body with a carbon-fiber center, all still centered around the idea of placing more weight around the perimeter to build MOI and create stability. It has 28-gram steel weights, one on the heel and one on the toe, and tungsten weights on the rear of the putter that can be customized to fit each golfer. The Spider EX is 3.5mm wider and 2.7mm deeper than the Spider X, but it's more rounded and car-like in shaping.

The Pure Roll2 insert is the company's first multi-material insert with co-molded construction, with TPU surrounding eight silver aluminum beams to create 45-degree grooves to get the ball rolling smooth faster.

On all four putters, a version of the TruePath alignment system helps golfers line up putts. On the Spider EX, there's a reflective white swath of reflective paint running from the middle of the face to the back of the head. Three dots are framed by parallel black lines to frame the ball for a consistent ball position.

The Spider EX also has a new Fluted Feel shaft. Designed in conjunction with KBS, the shaft has a soft-tip section designed to increase stability and reduce dispersion, all while helping feel.

The Spider EX will be available March 12 for $350 in 33-, 34- and 35-inch lengths in a short-slant, flow neck or single-bend hosel. There are three colorways: Platinum/White, Navy/White and Ghost White.

Spider X Hydro Blast

Spider X has been a big winner for TaylorMade and has been the best-selling putter in the franchise. With the Hydro Blast, TaylorMade is offering a new color and finishing process. Water is applied to the putter's aluminum body at high pressure to create a smooth finish on the silver colorway. The company says the putter is more durable because of this process. There's also no paint to create blemishes and chipping.

Otherwise, it's Spider X, which uses aluminum, steel and tungsten weights along with a composite center to deliver stability. The Pure Roll insert helps with feel and a more consistent roll.

True Path here is a single solid black line running center-face to back of the putter with the reflective white paint as background.

Spider X Hydro Blast is available March 12 for $280 in 33-, 34- and 35-inch lengths.

Spider S

The Spider S and Spider SR models are a variation from the original Spider putter shape.

The Spider S was introduced in 2020 and positioned as the highest-MOI model in the family at over 6,000 kg/in^2. Now it's been refined with an arrow-shaped True Path alignment system that fits with the shape that features a large section of the putter's footprint with no mass inside a frame designed to build MOI.

Spider S is totally milled from 6061 aluminum, with a pair of 42-gram sole weights in the heel and toe sections to offer stability. A heavy tungsten backbar is used to optimize swing weight and is available in increments from 40 grams to 70 grams.

The Spider S is available April 9 for $280 each in 33-, 34- and 35-inch Fluted Feel shafts.

Spider SR

The Spider SR -- standing for "stability refined" -- is an all-new model in the lineup. It features a double-wing shape, with each wing having a spot for a back weight that can be made from steel (10 grams) or tungsten (15 or 20 grams) to dial in swing weight.

This model is 5 mm shorter from front to back compared to Spider S, so it has less MOI, but it's still designed with stability in mind. True Path features in the cavity behind the putter face, with the company saying the arrow-looking nature of the head making it easier to align.

The Spider SR is available April 9 for $280 each in 33-, 34- and 35-inch Fluted Feel shafts.