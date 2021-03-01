2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field: Players, rankings

The 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Fla.
The LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, taking a spot where the LPGA's winter Asian swing would normally be played.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 28 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Daniela Darquea
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Austin Ernst
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Sandra Gal
- Kristen Gillman
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Caroline Hedwall
- Brooke Henderson
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Mi Jung Hur
- Caroline Inglis
- Jiwon Jeon
- Eun Hee Ji
- Tiffany Joh
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brittany Lang
- Nicole Broch Larsen
- Bronte Law
- Esther Lee
- Jaclyn Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Haley Moore
- Mind Muangkhumsakul
- Azahara Munoz
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Jane Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Sophia Popov
- Robynn Ree
- Mel Reid
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jackie Stoelting
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Lindsey Weaver
- Suzuka Yamaguchi
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
Top 50 players in 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field
