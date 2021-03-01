2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field: Players, rankings

The 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Fla.

The LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, taking a spot where the LPGA's winter Asian swing would normally be played.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with none of the top 28 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Daniela Darquea

Laura Davies

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Sandra Gal

Kristen Gillman

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Caroline Hedwall

Brooke Henderson

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Mi Jung Hur

Caroline Inglis

Jiwon Jeon

Eun Hee Ji

Tiffany Joh

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Brittany Lang

Nicole Broch Larsen

Bronte Law

Esther Lee

Jaclyn Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Haley Moore

Mind Muangkhumsakul

Azahara Munoz

Elizabeth Nagel

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Jane Park

Sung Hyun Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Sophia Popov

Robynn Ree

Mel Reid

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jackie Stoelting

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Patty Tavatanakit

Lexi Thompson

Maria Fernanda Torres

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Lindsey Weaver

Suzuka Yamaguchi

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

