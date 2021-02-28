Tiger Woods touched by red-and-black Sunday tributes from golfers around the world

The bevy of pro golfers wearing red shirts and black pants on Sunday didn't go unnoticed by Tiger Woods, the man who made that Sunday look into a trademark.

Tweeting from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late Sunday afternoon, Woods shared his appreciation for pro golfers and those connected with golf who dressed on Sunday in his iconic final-round red golf shirt and black bottoms.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

A variety of golfers across the spectrum of professional tours paid tribute to the 15-time major winner with their fashion choices, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Annika Sorenstam, who was competing in her first LPGA Tour event in 13 years.

Woods is recovering from Tuesday's single-car auto accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, approximately 30 minutes south of Los Angeles. Woods was driving a courtesy car from his hosting duties at the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational when he lost control of the car, struck the median and flew over onto the other side of a divided road. His SUV rolled over several times before striking a tree and winding up some 15 yards off the roadside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and helped extricate Woods from the vehicle. Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture in his lower right leg and a broken ankle. Later in the week, Woods was transported to Cedars-Sinai to continue his recovery.

Woods, who faces a lengthy recovery process, has not spoken publicly about his accident.

Collin Morikawa, who won the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, specifically thanked Woods for what he has meant to the game and paving the way for the 24-year-old to compete on the stage he enjoys.