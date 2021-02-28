2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama and more.
This is set to be a 123-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament in the Florida Swing.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved this year as a lead-in to The Players Championship.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 48 of the top 27 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- Byeong Hun An
- John Augenstein
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Robert Gamez
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Paul Goydos
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Tim Herron
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Victor Perez
- Rod Perry
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Rory Sabbatini
- Matthias Schmid
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robby Shelton
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
- 5. Tyrrell Hatton
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 10. Bryson DeChambeau
- 11. Patrick Reed
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 17. Sungjae Im
- 18. Paul Casey
- 20. Harris English
- 21. Tommy Fleetwood
- 23. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Kevin Na
- 26. Louis Oosthuizen
- 32. Marc Leishman
- 33. Jason Kokrak
- 34. Kevin Kisner
- 35. Justin Rose
- 36. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 37. Lee Westwood
- 38. Max Homa
- 39. Shane Lowry
- 40. Billy Horschel
- 41. Bernd Wiesberger
- 43. Robert MacIntyre
- 45. Jason Day
- 48. Will Zalatoris
- 49. Brendon Todd