2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

This is set to be a 123-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament in the Florida Swing.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved this year as a lead-in to The Players Championship.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9.3 million purse, with 48 of the top 27 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Byeong Hun An

John Augenstein

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Robert Gamez

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Paul Goydos

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Tim Herron

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Kamaiu Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Victor Perez

Rod Perry

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Rory Sabbatini

Matthias Schmid

Charl Schwartzel

Robby Shelton

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational field