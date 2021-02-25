Trading in your golf clubs for cash or credit is easy with Golf Avenue

You have golf clubs in your home that you're never using again. Maybe you got new clubs to replace them. Maybe you're convinced they're cursed. Whatever the reason, you have golf clubs you're not using. Why hold onto them? Why not instead trade them in at Golf Avenue?

The process of trading in your golf clubs at Golf Avenue is simple, and you can do it from the comfort of your home.

First, you'll create a Golf Avenue account.

Next, you'll look up the value of your clubs using their online valuation guide, which is updated every month with the latest trade-in rates.

Then if you decide to trade in some or all of the clubs you want out of your life, Golf Avenue will provide you with a pre-paid shipping label and help you set up a pick up at the location of your choice (including your home or office).

Finally, once your clubs make their way to Golf Avenue, they'll be inspected to verify their condition. Within 48 hours of receipt and inspection, Golf Avenue will pay you for your trade-in with either cash or Golf Avenue credit. If you choose Golf Avenue credit, you'll get a bonus on your trade-in that you can use within six months on new purchases.

No matter what you decide to trade in, you'll know you're getting a good value for your old clubs, and they'll find a new home (and hopefully break any curse on them).