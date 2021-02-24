2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, taking on The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC have their online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla..

There will be 72 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's new season and take home the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing five hours of coverage each of the first two days, then two hours each day on the weekend.

NBC Sports takes over at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel and NBC broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2:30 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28