2021 Puerto Rico Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Ian Poulter and Matt Wallace, taking on Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Puerto Rico Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has their online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's new season and take home the Puerto Rico Open.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing two hours of coverage each of the first two days, then two-and-a-half hours each day on the weekend.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2021 Puerto Rico Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28