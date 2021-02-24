2021 Puerto Rico Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament.

The field includes Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace and Byeong-Hun An part of a 120-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 2:30-5 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Puerto Rico Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Puerto Rico Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Puerto Rico Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern