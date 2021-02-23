Titleist introduces Vokey SM8 wedges in slate blue finish

Titleist has introduced a new finish available on the Vokey SM8 wedges: a new slate blue finish that looks sharp.

The finish isn't blue-blue like you may have found in other wedge lineups. It's instead more, as the name implies, a blue hue that pops off a steel look. The finish is applied similarly to a PVD finish, but Titleist says they use a unique material which is more durable, albeit more time-intensive to apply.

“Very often, wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last,” said Vokey in a release. “At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love their wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of normal play.”

The slate blue finish is available in every SM8 wedge model, which includes 23 different total options. SM8 wedges will continue to also be available in Tour Chrome, brushed steel, raw and Jet Black finishes.

Vokey SM8 slate blue wedges will be available March 19 for $200 each.