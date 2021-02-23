New golf footwear company Payntr looks to attract golfers with the promise of stability and comfort

In golf shoes, there often seems to be a trade-off between comfort and stability. However, increasingly there are brands that are trying to decouple those two levers, making a stable golf shoes that's also comfortable. Now, there's a new entrant into this arena, co-founded by a former professional cricket player.

Payntr was formed by David Paynter, a former professional cricketer, who created his Payntr athletic-performance brand in the United Kingdom, and Mike Forsey, who has 30 years of experience in the space. Forsey took the lead on designing their debut shoe, the Payntr X 001 F, which was designed with stability in mind to help golfers generate maximum speed by using ground force to their advantage.

The X 001 F features a TPU outsole with traction nubs in the medial forefoot and lateral heel to provide stability as a golfer rotates through the swing. A graphite midsole cavity is used to hold the foam portion of the midsole in place while giving stability and delivering energy back to the golfer through the swing and with each step on the course. The cavity hold a dual-density EVA midsole PMX foam that's firmer in the lateral heel and medial forefoot to give golfers stability in their stress points in the golf swing. The EVA is softer in other parts of the foot for comfort.

The upper is treated with NeverWet solution to bead moisture away, while a vented tongue wicks perspiration away from the foot.

The Payntr X 001 F is available starting March 1 for $160 per pair in three colorways: classic white, cool grey and anthracite black, the last of which features a woven jacquard upper.