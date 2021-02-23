Justin Thomas gets emotional talking about Tiger Woods’ condition after Los Angeles car crash

The golf community is reacting to the news on Tuesday that Tiger Woods was involved in a severe car crash in the Rachos Palos Verdes area, just south of Los Angeles.

The single-car crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. Pacific time. Woods is said to have struck the median as he was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, a winding road in the area bordering Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates. Woods was extracted from the car by responders using the "jaws of life" machinery and transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

According to Woods' agent, he has suffered multiple leg injuries. Woods is undergoing surgery for those injuries.

As word of the accident came out of the Los Angeles area, Woods' peers on the PGA Tour learned of the accident. In particular, Justin Thomas, who has developed a close friendship with Woods in recent years, was emotional after learning of what happened.

Speaking at The Concession Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., site of this week's WGC-Workday Championship, Thomas was speaking with the media in a pre-tournament news conference and was asked about Woods and his reaction to the crash.

Although he didn't have to answer or participate in the news conference, Thomas responded. Fighting back tears, Thomas said, "It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he’s alright."

After a pause, Thomas continued, "I’m just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling."