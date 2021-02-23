2021 US Open final qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of sectional qualifying sites and dates for the 2021 US Open, and eventually will announce the number of spots in the US Open field available at each site.

First, there's been a name change. The USGA is now referring to sectional qualifying as final qualifying, largely a nod to the increasing number of international qualifiers.

A total of 11 sectional qualifiers will be conducted from May 24 and June 7, with one international qualifier held on the 24th (Japan) and one on the 8th ( Canada). These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2021 US Open. The 2021 US Open dates are June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in La Jolla, Calif.

An exemption category will be added for European Tour players to earn entry based on a three-event U.S. Open 2021 European Tour Qualifying Series (Betfred British Masters, Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA and Porsche European Open) from May 15 - June 6. The top 10 aggregate point earners from those events, who were otherwise not exempt, will earn spots in the US Open field.

All told, final qualifying will offer a to-be-determined number of slots that will be set after the Memorial Tournament.

Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

2021 US Open sectional qualifying sites

May 24

Dallas Athletic Club (Blue and Gold Courses), Dallas, Texas

The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

June 7

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

Rolling Hills Country Club, Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.

Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Wash.

US Open qualifying requirements

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 21 deadline.