2021 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Byeong-hun an, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Peter Uihlein and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as an opposite-field event against the WGC-Workday Championship.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of The Genesis Invitational.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Puerto Rico Open field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Arjun Atwal

Eric Axley

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafael Campos

Will Cannon

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

Daniel Chopra

Tyler Collet

Chris Couch

Brendon de Jonge

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Edward Figueroa

Carlos Franco

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gellerman

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Kramer Hickok

Lee Hodges

Ian Holt

Beau Hossler

Stephan Jaeger

Richard S. Johnson

Smylie Kaufman

Joohyung Kim

Michael Kim

Satoshi Kodaira

Anirban Lahiri

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Hunter Mahan

Ben Martin

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

John Merrick

Marcos Montenegro

Grayson Murray

Chris Nido

Roberto Nieves

Bryson Nimmer

Rob Oppenheim

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Carl Pettersson

Thomas Pieters

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Dicky Pride

Ted Purdy

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Marcelo Rozo

Sam Ryder

Sebastián L. Saavedra

Adam Schenk

Ollie Schniederjans

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

J.J. Spaun

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Shawn Stefani

Chris Stroud

Zack Sucher

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Omar Uresti

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Puerto Rico Open field

By PGA Tour rules, players who qualify for a World Golf Championships or major championship cannot play in the same week's opposite-field event. Thus, no top-50 players can compete in this event.