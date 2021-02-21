2021 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Byeong-hun an, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Peter Uihlein and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as an opposite-field event against the WGC-Workday Championship.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of The Genesis Invitational.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Puerto Rico Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Arjun Atwal
- Eric Axley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafael Campos
- Will Cannon
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Alex Cejka
- Greg Chalmers
- Daniel Chopra
- Tyler Collet
- Chris Couch
- Brendon de Jonge
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Edward Figueroa
- Carlos Franco
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Kramer Hickok
- Lee Hodges
- Ian Holt
- Beau Hossler
- Stephan Jaeger
- Richard S. Johnson
- Smylie Kaufman
- Joohyung Kim
- Michael Kim
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Anirban Lahiri
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Hunter Mahan
- Ben Martin
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Marcos Montenegro
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Nido
- Roberto Nieves
- Bryson Nimmer
- Rob Oppenheim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Carl Pettersson
- Thomas Pieters
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Dicky Pride
- Ted Purdy
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Marcelo Rozo
- Sam Ryder
- Sebastián L. Saavedra
- Adam Schenk
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- J.J. Spaun
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Shawn Stefani
- Chris Stroud
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Omar Uresti
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Puerto Rico Open field
By PGA Tour rules, players who qualify for a World Golf Championships or major championship cannot play in the same week's opposite-field event. Thus, no top-50 players can compete in this event.