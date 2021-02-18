Titleist expands TSi collection with TSi1 driver and fairway woods, TSi4 driver, TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids

After launching the new TSi series with the TSi2 and TSi3 driver and fairway woods, Titleist is back to round out the TSi family in a manner very similar to what they did with the TS series. They're introducing two new drivers with the TSi1 and TSi4 models, new fairway woods to complement the TSi1 driver, as well as hybrids to round out the TSi2 and TSi3 offerings.

Just as they did with the TS series, Titleist introduced TSi2 and TSi3 to the world first. They're more of the catch-all type of drivers and fairway woods that the company feels will fit the most golfers. It's the big part of the tent. However, Titleist didn't want to forget two particular types of players who are in a fitting niche but still need special attention.

TSi1 driver, fairway woods and hybrids

In the TSi1 driver, fairway woods and hybrids, Titleist is targeting players with moderate swing speeds, swinging in that 85-90 mph range with the driver. The TSi1 driver and fairway woods are both lighter, designed to give these players something that's easier to use to generate more speed and get more distance.

The TSi1 driver is 40 grams lighter when compared to a conventional driver like TSi2 or TSi3, and it has some, but not an extreme amount, of draw bias to help these slower-swinging golfers get through at impact with some speed while more square to the target line. The aerodynamics are better than the TS1, and the center of gravity is pulled closer to the center of the face to deliver more ball speed. Of course, that comes with a little bit of a penalty in terms of MOI and overall forgiveness. However, Titleist believes this golfer is going to benefit way more from the added distance and higher launch than any potential increase in side-to-side dispersion. The head is 460cc, and it features the same materials as the TSi2 and TSi3, including the ATI 425 aerospace titanium face.

The complementary TSi1 fairway woods and hybrids are built with the same weight-reducing mantra as the driver. Titleist says these players are typically sweepers who have a hard time making solid contact that results in a good launch, so that's what they sought to alleviate in these clubs.

Overall, the fairway woods are 50 grams lighter compared other modern fairway woods, with 10 grams removed from the head while still maintaining the same MOI overall as the TSi2 fairway woods, as well a 40-gram Aldila shaft and a lightweight grip. The CG position is way back to encourage the kind of launch help this golfer needs. The fairways also sport higher lofts just to help get the ball higher in the air -- something that has apparently drawn the attention of some tour staffers.

The TSi1 hybrids are also a whole new shape for Titleist, with a wider sole designed to push the center of gravity farther back and increase overall MOI. It's 20 grams lighter than a run-of-the-mill hybrid despite having a profile more reminiscent of a mini-fairway wood, while sporting a 455 Carpenter Steel forged face.

The Titleist TSi1 family is available Feb. 26. The driver is available for $549 in 9-, 10- and 12-degree heads (10 degrees for lefties). The fairway woods are $299 each and available in 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-wood heads. The hybrids are $279 each and available in 20-, 23-, 26- and 29-degree heads.

TSi4 driver

The TSi4 driver is a cousin of the TS4 driver, and it's increasingly rare in the driver space. The TSi4 is a 430cc driver. More often than not, people think of these smaller drivers as being for better players. They often got some kind of "Tour" moniker. That wasn't always necessarily the case, and it's not with the TSi4 driver. Yes, the driver is smaller, but the idea isn't to give something tougher to hit to better players. Rather, the point is to kill spin for players who get way too spinny with the TSi2 or TSi3.

The center of gravity in the TSi4 is both the lowest and most forward in the lineup. It's low to help with launch, to get it a touch higher than TS4, and it's forward to kill spin while also putting it closer to the hitting zone for more speed. There's still plenty of MOI to go around, and the aerodynamics have been improved to help a player get more speed compared to TS4.

For those who like to work the ball with a driver that's a little smaller, the TSi4 is an appealing option.

The Titleist TSi4 driver is available Feb. 26 for $549 in 8-, 9- and 10-degree heads with two featured shafts -- HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 and Tensei AV White RAW 65 -- among many available options.

TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids

The Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids complete their respective lineups, with the driver and fairway woods for both already out in the streets. As has been tradition within the Titleist lineup, there's one hybrid that is bulkier and looks more like a mini-fairway woods (that's TSi2) and one that's been more compact, with a squared-off toe (that's TSi3). Both have Carpenter 455 forged faces and the SureFit hosel for adjusting loft and lie with 16 different settings.

The TSi2 hybrid has a bigger profile, launches higher, spins a little more and is built for a sweeper-type player. The TSi3 is more adjustable and promotes a mid-height launch for more piercing distance and workability for a golfer who prefers a hybrid that looks closer to an iron. The TSi3 features a SureFit GC track to dial in draw, fade or neutral bias, as found in their fairway-wood cousins.

The Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids are available Feb. 26 for $279 each.