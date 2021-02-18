Match play returns to the LPGA Tour with Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek

For the first time since 2017, the LPGA Tour schedule will feature a match-play event.

The LPGA has officially announced the inaugural Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, which will be played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., from May 26-30. Shadow Creek, which stepped in to host the PGA Tour's CJ Cup in 2020, also hosted the first version of The Match in November 2018. This will be the first time the LPGA Tour has competed at the course.

MGM Resorts International owns the course, and access is limited to guests of their properties.

The 64-player field will be competing for a $1.5 million purse. The top 16 players will head up groups of four players, all of which will compete in round-robin matches to determine the 16 players that will advance from the group stage. Those 16 players will then compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine a winner. The LPGA said more details will be released in the coming weeks concerning scoring and tiebreakers.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play will be the first LPGA event in Nevada since 2006, when Lorena Ochoa won the LPGA Takefuji Classic. It's also the first match-play event on the LPGA schedule since the final Lorena Ochoa Match Play in 2017, won be Sei Young Kim.