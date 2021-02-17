Odyssey announces new Ten putters, with five different alignment aids

Odyssey Golf is taking their Ten putter and blowing it out into a new line of putters, five unique models that vary based on their alignment aids to help golfers make more putts.

The Ten putter is a high-moment-of-inertia mallet that has been made sleeker (not quite as big) and more forgiving with improved weighting. Some of that has been inspired by Jon Rahm, who joined the company's staff in 2021 and will be using the Ten -- specifically, the 2-Ball Ten -- moving forward.

The lineup offers five different alignment aids on the same putter so that each golfer can pick something that fits their eye. There's the 2-Ball, the 2-Ball with Triple Track technology running through the middle, the 2-Ball with a single line through the middle, as well as Triple Track-only and line-only models.

All of the Ten putters feature an improved, lighter Stroke Lab shaft for stability and a Microhinge Star insert, which is designed to produce more topspin on putts sooner in the roll.

The Odyssey Golf Ten putter line is available March 11 for $300 each.