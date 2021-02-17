Cleveland Golf adds six models to its Frontline collection, expanding its forward CG line

Cleveland Golf is expanding their Frontline series of putters, adding five new models and a new neck style on an existing model to make a sixth new option. It's a vote of confidence on a theory about putting that runs somewhat counter to the modern design of putters.

In Frontline, Cleveland Golf believes it has an answer for straighter, more consistent putts: moving the center of gravity forward right into the putter face. The idea pushes back on the notion that high-moment-of-inertia putters help keep putts online because they twist less, claiming instead that often the price for higher MOI is a center of gravity position that is farther back and harder to control. The end result, then, is a putter that twists less but might not get back to the ball square, causing misses nonetheless. With this series, Cleveland still wants higher MOI -- albeit a little less than popular wisdom these days -- but CG is their thing.

They achieve that with a milled aluminum body and insert metal-injection molded (MIM) tungsten into the face on the heel and toe, adding MOI laterally while bringing that center-of-gravity position forward.

With these new models, Frontline design is being applied to oversized blades and mid-mallets. These heads aren't necessarily as dramatic in terms of the CG movement, but they're popular. The mallets are the Frontline 2.0 Flow Neck, Frontline 10.5 Slant Neck and Single Bend and Frontline Elevado Plumber’s Neck, while the blades are the Frontline 8.0 Slant Neck and Single Bend. The different neck options offer various toe-hang choices for players with different strokes.

Cleveland’s Speed Optimized Face Technology, which is their milling pattern for the face insert, is part of all of these putters and is designed to make ball speeds more consistent across the impact zone for more accuracy. These Frontline additions also feature 2135 alignment tech, which places the alignment marker at 21.35 mm off the ground with the claim that a golfer will line up properly regardless of how they stand over the ball.

The expanded Cleveland Golf Frontline putters are available now for $200 each, with various grip options to fit your stroke. The models are available in 33-, 34- and 35-inch lengths, with lie angle customizable but stock at 70 degrees.