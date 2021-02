On this episode of How It's Made, Ryan Ballengee is joined by Srixon's Casey Shultz, who talks about the company's new hollow-body ZX4 irons. Shultz explains the AI-aided design process and how important human inputs are in determining the final face design the computers gave for these irons new to the Srixon family.

