Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course.

From noon Eastern on Feb. 11 through the end of Feb. 15, they're offering a BOGO deal: buy one regularly priced piece, get another 40% off the regular price sitewide. There's no promo code needed for this one, and the discount is applied automatically at checkout.

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.