Wilson Golf announces new Staff Model Tour Grind wedges

Wilson Golf is augmenting its wedge offerings, expanding the Staff Model wedge lineup with their Staff Model Tour Grind wedges.

The goal with these wedges, forged from casted 8620 carbon steel, is to give golfers an opportunity to use wedges with grinds similar to those Wilson staffers might be playing on the PGA Tour and elsewhere.

“The new Staff Model Tour Grind Wedges offer consumers the chance to play a wedge inspired by the custom grinds made uniquely for Tour players such as Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington on Tour,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson's Global Manager of Innovation.

“With a clean design and precision milled club faces, these Tour Grind wedges will provide all golfers with more control of their shot-making capabilities and are a perfect complement to our existing Staff Model line of wedges.”

For many Tour players, they're looking for a versatile wedge that lets them use their talents and imagination around the greens and inside the scoring zone. Conditions vary wildly from one event to the next, and pros don't want to be forced to change every time out. The Tour Grind wedges, then, are ideal for playing in firmer conditions with tighter lies. These wedges are only available in 56-, 58- and 60-degree options, effectively telling a player it's best to great creative with short shots and more loft.

The Staff Model Tour Grind has trailing edge and heel relief to give golfers comfort in opening the face in pretty much any situation and features more middle-of-the-road bounce. The face features some milling and machined grooves designed to generate plenty of spin.

The Wilson Golf Staff Model Tour Grind wedges are available now for $130 each with stock True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts.