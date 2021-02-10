PXG expands Battle Ready putter collection with two new models

PXG's Battle Ready putter collection is all about trying to deliver high-moment-of-inertia shapes to help golfers putt more consistently and more confidently. The company is adding to the lineup with two new models: the Battle Ready Mustang and the Bat Attack.

The Battle Ready Mustang is a blade-style putter featuring tungsten weights in the heel and toe to bring the center of gravity right in line with the impact zone. On both the heel and toe, ballasts are shaped parts of the head to help with both MOI and alignment at address.

The Bat Attack is a take on the mallet putter with long, contrasting wings made from tungsten that, again, hike MOI, dial in the center of gravity and make it easier to align the ball at address. The idea of the Bat Attack is to give the benefits of a mallet without the balky mallet shape.

Both putters have aerospace-grade aluminum for the body, while the tungsten positions the total mass for maximum forgiveness. Each putter also has the company's Pyramid face pattern that helps create a consistent roll across the face and gets the ball rolling -- instead of skidding -- sooner.

As with the whole collection, each of the new models can be customized with one of four hosel configurations: plumber's neck, heel-shafted, double bend or armlock. Each has their own weighting range with options to customize the weight ports.

The Battle Ready Mustang and Bat Attack putters are available now at an introductory price of $285 before going to their retail price of $525.