2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the two-course event this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and CBS airs four days of live golf action from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament, including two hours of early coverage on the weekend. CBS Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage.

The field includes Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, part of a 156-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-3 p.m. Eastern.

CBS Sports has coverage starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports coverage streams through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV times and schedule.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern