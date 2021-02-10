Future US Senior Open venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

We now know future US Senior Open venues through 2025, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the championship, including a remarkable 2025 US Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado, marking the ninth USGA championship held at the resort.

Future US Senior Open venues announced

2019 -- Warren Golf Course, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind. -- June 27–30

2020 -- Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I. -- June 25–28

2021 -- Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb. -- July 8–11

2022 -- Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, Pa. -- June 23–26

2023 -- SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis. -- June 29 - July 2

2024 -- TBD

2025 -- The Broadmoor Golf Club (East Courest), Colorado Springs, Colo. -- TBD

Unlike the U.S. Open, it is very difficult to predict where the biggest championship in senior golf will go next. So what about from 2024-30? Let’s make some guesses.

Scioto Country Club -- Scioto was a fantastic host in 2016 and is a great midwest outpost for the championship. The connection to Jack Nicklaus is very special as well.

Inverness Club -- Inverness is going to host a US Open again after a masterful restoration, however, the USGA likes to have clubs earn their way in (or back in) to the US Open rotation by hosting a smaller, test championship first.

Salem Country Club -- Salem is one of the few clubs seemingly in the rotation for the US Senior Open. It just hosted in 2017 with Kenny Perry winning, and it's likely to get another one.

Congressional Country Club -- Congressional is on the outs right now because of the unfortunate circumstances around the 2011 US Open. But if it wants to be a major host again, a US Senior Open in the DC area would do well.