Ecco Golf launches new Biom H4 spikeless golf shoes

Ecco Golf has established itself as one of the category leader in spikeless -- or hybrid -- golf shoes. Their latest offering, the Biom H4, features a colorful new outsole with three zones of traction to provide stability through the swing and the round.

The new outsole on the Biom H4 is called Mtn Grip, with unique sections in the heel (traction), forefoot (traction and ground penetration) and in the toe region (rotational support) to deliver traction specific to how each part of the foot functions in the swing. The heel section of the outsole has been made wider for more stability, while the toe section features a wrap for protection and added stability in medial movement.

At the midfoot, there are TPU posts, as they're dubbed, that run from the outside of the midsole down into the outsole for more lateral stability. In the upper, X-Tensa Invisible technology links the TPU posts to the lacing system on the inside of the shoe to deliver a full wrap around the midfoot for stability.

The shoe is built on the updated Biom 2.0 last that is built with Fluidform Direct Comfort technology, which takes fluid materials that form comfortable cushioning that's also bonded to the other components of the shoe with the need for glue or stitching. It's an Ecco hallmark, and the Biom H4 also features even fewer seamed components to make the shoe lighter and more flexible.

The removable Ortholite foam inlay sole provides comfort throughout the round, and it can be removed to offer more width for golfers who need that in their fit.

The Ecco Golf Biom H4 shoes go on sale in March for $200 per pair and are available in four colorways for both men and women.