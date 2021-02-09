Annika Sorenstam returning to LPGA competition at 2021 Gainbridge LPGA
For the first time in more than 12 years, Annika Sorenstam will compete in an official LPGA Tour event when she plays in the Gainbridge LPGA, scheduled for Feb. 25-28 at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club near Orlando, Fla.

Sorenstam, who has a home at Lake Nona, will be playing in her first official LPGA event since the season-ending 2008 ADT Championship. The 72-time LPGA Tour winner won 10 majors in her LPGA career.

The Swede, who is serving as co-host of the Scandinavian Mixed tournament on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, is also the new president of the International Golf Federation, which is the sport's Olympic-recognized governing body.

Sorenstam, who turned 50 in October 2020, competed in the celebrity competition during last month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. She finished ninth in the event, competing against celebrities and athletes from all walks of life.

Last year, fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom won the inaugural version of the tournament for her first LPGA Tour win.

