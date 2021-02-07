2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, rankings

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played on two courses, including host Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Patick Cantlay, Jason Day and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the sixth event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.

The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes (IN)

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli (IN)

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd (IN)

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Roberto Castro (IN)

Sebastian Cappelen

Paul Casey

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark (WD)

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

David Duval

Matt Every

Rickie Fowler

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Matt Gogel

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Kevin Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Dustin Johnson (WD)

Kamaiu Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar (WD)

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (WD)

Min Woo Lee

Tom Lehman

Tom Lewis

Luke List (WD)

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz (WD)

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Andy Ogletree

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Kenny Pigman

D.A. Points

Ted Potter Jr.

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Wes Roach (IN)

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Shawn Stefani (IN)

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Zach Sucher (IN)

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway (WD)

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise (WD)

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field