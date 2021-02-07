2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field: Players, rankings

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played on two courses, including host Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Patick Cantlay, Jason Day and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the sixth event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.
The field will be playing for a $7.8 million purse, with 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes (IN)
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli (IN)
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd (IN)
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Roberto Castro (IN)
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Paul Casey
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark (WD)
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- David Duval
- Matt Every
- Rickie Fowler
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Matt Gogel
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Kevin Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Dustin Johnson (WD)
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar (WD)
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee (WD)
- Min Woo Lee
- Tom Lehman
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List (WD)
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz (WD)
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Andy Ogletree
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Kenny Pigman
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach (IN)
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Shawn Stefani (IN)
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Zach Sucher (IN)
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway (WD)
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise (WD)
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
