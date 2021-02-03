2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the famously raucous event this year at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC airs four days of live golf action from TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs four rounds on the tournament, including two hours of early coverage on the weekend. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Rickie Fowler, part of a 132-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-3 p.m. Eastern.

NBC Sports has coverage starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern