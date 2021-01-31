Of course golf fans are wondering if Sergio Garcia had a hair transplant

Sergio Garcia finds himself in the thick of it at the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, hitting some incredible tee shots at Emirates Golf Club.

Garcia has been a little morea active on social media in the lead-up to the season, and, since he got into contention, some fans noticed that Garcia's hair looks fuller than it has in the past.

A number of folks weighed in social media, thinking that the 2017 Masters winner had some hair plugs put in or a hair transplant done to fight a receding hair line. There is some visual evidence to suggest that might have been the case. OK, quite a bit of evidence.

It appears, if anything, Garcia has been enjoying the fruits of more hair, going from a guy shaving his head to hide lost hair to a guy proudly wearing his hair out.

Even if Garcia did have a hair transplant done, why the hell not? The guy has was more money than he'll ever need. Getting a hair transplant is a relative rounding error for him, with estimates for the procedure coming in at under $20,000.

Personally speaking, I went bald starting at 15 -- though it took until about 19 to finally get bad -- and I've got full-on male-pattern baldness. I shave my head. For seven months of the year, I have a two-tone head thanks to having to wear a hat every time I go outside. On a cosmetic level, avoiding that look with a hair transplant would be great. On a practical level, I could worry less about potentially getting skin cancer on my head.

So, if Garcia did get some hair moved around, great. If not? Whatever.