2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Casey, who earned a four-shot win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Casey shot 2-under 70 in the final round, good enough to beat South African Brandon Stone for a third Desert Swing title at 17-under 271. Robert MacIntyre finished alone in third place on 12-under total.

Laurie Canter and Kalle Samooja were joint fourth on 10-under total.

Casey won the €435,485 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

Casey earned 48 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was of modest strength and solid for a European season-opener.

There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144.

Casey earned 710 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Saudi International in Saudi Arabia.

2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

