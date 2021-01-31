2021 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, how much golfer is paid from the prize money payout

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

How much each golfer is paid

The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Adam Scott and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week to 1-under 143 or better. Charley Hoffman and Fabian Gomez withdrew after making the cut.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 58 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout