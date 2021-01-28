2021 Farmers Insurance Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, taking on Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS have their online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's new season and take home the Farmers Insurance Open.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each of the first two days, then two hours each day on the weekend.

CBS Sports takes over at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms. CBS Sports coverage is available on CBSSports.com and their CBS Sports app.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 12-3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31