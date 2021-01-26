Callaway Golf announces new Supersoft and Supersoft Max golf balls

Believe it or not, the Callaway Golf Supersoft is one of the company's most popular models. Turns out, people love soft golf balls at a good price.

However, in a crowded marketplace with plenty of soft golf balls to go around, Callaway has to continue to improve the balls to make them stand out. One way to do that is to improve the performance of the ionomer cover, which is what they've done in the next-gen Supersoft and new Supersoft Max golf balls.

Like the new ERC Soft golf balls, both models feature an ionomer cover that's formulated with Dow's Paraloid Impact Modifier compound. The goal is to let the cover be thinner, last longer and feel more like a more expensive urethane cover.

The Supersoft core is soft in the middle and firms up on the way out, working together with the new cover to deliver greenside spin while reducing spin and promoting a higher launch in longer clubs, including the driver. The Hex aerodynamic pattern promote that higher launch by reducing drag on the ball.

The Supersoft Max is actually a bigger ball, something Callaway has promoted in the past. The idea is that the bigger ball will actually create more forgiveness off the tee in the same sense you have moment of inertia on your golf clubs to offer forgiveness on off-center hits (which this type of player does often). The idea is the ball flies straighter. An ionomer cover dubbed the Tri-Blend is designed to launch the ball high and with low spin off the tee.

The Callaway Golf Supersoft and Supersoft Max will be available Feb. 4 for $23 per dozen in white, yellow, green, pink, red and orange color options.