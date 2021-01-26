Bubba Watson invests in Linksoul, will be brand ambassador

Bubba Watson has shown himself to have an entrepreneurial spirit, owning minor-league baseball teams and sweet shops, alike. He's willing to put his money into something he loves. Now he's doing that by investing in Linksoul.

The two-time Masters champion and Linksoul, co-founded by John Ashworth and nephew Geoff Cunningham, made the announcement Jan. 26 that includes the natural news that Watson will become a Linksoul brand ambassador. Watson will appear in the brand’s advertising, marketing and social media campaigns globally, while also wearing Linksoul apparel on and off the course. All of that makes much more sense given he now owns a piece of it.

“Bubba is a great person, who also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He symbolizes everything our brand stands for and we’re stoked to partner with him,” said Ashworth. “Bubba’s values align perfectly with our core mission of giving back to the community, while truly living and exploring life outside of golf.”

Watson said he was drawn to the brand and the founding duo because of shared values and vision. The Pensacola, Fla., resident is particularly interested in issues around growing youth participation in golf and providing more accessibility.

“I’ve been paying close attention to what John and Linksoul have been doing over the years and I felt like this was the right time to get more involved with the brand,” said Watson. “I love that their mission extends beyond golf and represents a lifestyle beyond the course. I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and I’m excited to be a part of the Linksoul team supporting their brand ethos."