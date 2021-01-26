Ben Hogan Golf introduces Player’s Black combo set

Ben Hogan Golf has steadily built out a full-bag lineup of irons, utilities and hybrids, with a variety of options to cater to most players. They've catered to even more players with the introduction of the Player's Combo set, and now they've introduced a limited-edition Player's Black Combo set.

The Player’s Black Combo set features the 4-iron through 7-iron in the players-style PTx PRO Black irons and the blade-style Icon Black irons from 8-iron down to pitching wedge. For golfers looking for one more club, they can add an 18-degree VKTR+ hybrid. The irons will feature four-degree gaps through the set, keeping with Hogan's desire to keep proper spacing between clubs in a bag.

The introduction of the set is the meeting of demand for the combo set, the company says, and the interest in black irons. Hogan's feature Diamond Black Metal (DBM) finish, which lasts longer and tends to look better compared to PVD-based black finishes.

The combo set featuring the 4-iron down to pitching wedge sells for $840, with the 18-degree hybrid available for $100 more.