APGA player Kevin Hall, deaf since age 2, gets exemption into AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has granted an exemption to Kevin Hall, a player on the Advocates Pro Golf Tour, who many golf fans would recognize from his powerful sign-language introduction to the 2020 Masters.

The 38-year-old Hall has played previously on the PGA Tour, competing in the 2017 Genesis Open as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption. He has made several starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Hall has won three times on the APGA Tour and won that tour's season-long points race in 2016.

A Cincinnati native, Hall became deaf at the age of two. He started playing golf at 9 years old and played golf for Winton Woods High School. He earned a scholarship to Ohio State University, where he won the 2004 Big Ten individual championship by 11 strokes. He turned pro in 2005.

“It is an honor and a blessing for me to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am on the PGA Tour,” said Hall. “The tournament will be different in many ways due to the evolving situation with the virus but it is going to be a moment I’ll treasure for the rest of my life. I can’t wait.”

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will not feature the pro-am component of the tournament this year, due to COVID-19 and its spread in California. However, Hall will compete at host Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, looking to make the weekend for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach.

“Kevin Hall is an inspiration and a talented player whom we are thrilled to welcome back to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am,” said Steve John, Tournament Director and Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO. Hall played in the 2006 tournament.

Two weeks prior, Hall compete in the APGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open Invitational, a one-day, 27-hole tournament on the Torrey Pines North Course that will run concurrent with the third round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open on the property's South Course.

“The Torrey Pines experience will be very exciting," said Hall. "For more than a decade now, the APGA Tour has done a fantastic job of providing opportunities for minority golfers working to compete at the highest level and I’ve benefited greatly.”