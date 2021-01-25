Tornado rips through in-progress Cactus Tour event in Arizona

A Cactus Tour event in Arizona was halted on Monday when a tornado ripped through the host golf course.

The developmental tour was competing at Wigwam GR Blue in Litchfield Park when the weather suddenly turned, requiring players to come off the course. Ultimately, a tornado touched down on the course and caused damage to the property, including downing several trees.

Fredrik Lindblom, a Swedish pro based in Atlanta, was at the club and shot video of the tornado and resulting damage. He said the tornado was completely unexpected.

"Most insane thing I’ve ever witness! Tornado came from nowhere," he tweeted. "Was just rainy but not really storming. Let this be a reminder not to continue play but instead head straight for the club house when the weather turns bad."

Fortunately, no one at the club appears to have been hurt.

A tornado just went thru the Cactus Tour event. Everyone is ok but some scary moments. Mini-tour life. 📸 @f_lindblom pic.twitter.com/ysHqlrHxDP — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) January 25, 2021